Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $288.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.58. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

