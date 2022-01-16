NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.75 ($47.44).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €34.98 ($39.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. NORMA Group has a one year low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a one year high of €49.36 ($56.09). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.69.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

