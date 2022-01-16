Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Down 40.6% in December

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSTB stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,486. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

