Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.23.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.