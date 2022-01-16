Novacoin Reaches Market Cap of $352,195.55 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $352,195.55 and approximately $481.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,190.99 or 0.99968303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00100293 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00032682 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00038476 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00723607 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

