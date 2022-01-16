Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 244.8% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JEMD opened at $7.53 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.