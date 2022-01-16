Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 244.8% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JEMD opened at $7.53 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

