Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.77. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvei stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

