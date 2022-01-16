NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$9.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVA. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.68.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.25. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.57.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.