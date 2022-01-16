O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,247 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 849.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,247 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 104.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after acquiring an additional 909,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 676,398 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 149.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 588,606 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 281.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 356,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.87.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.