O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 13,300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

