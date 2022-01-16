O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $266,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 359.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 55.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $307.74 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

