O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 153,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.40. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.