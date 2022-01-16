O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $390.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $311.03 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

