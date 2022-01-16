Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $180.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $138.90 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $140.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.60.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

