OAX Price Reaches $0.18 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $170,945.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

