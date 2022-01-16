ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OBSV. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. On average, analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

