Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price target on the stock.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Ocado Group to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,065 ($28.03) to GBX 1,990 ($27.01) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,496.15 ($33.88).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,445 ($19.61) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,682.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,788.36. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,436.50 ($19.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,888 ($39.20). The firm has a market cap of £10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

