Oddo Bhf Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €767.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €657.44 ($747.10).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RAA opened at €791.00 ($898.86) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €861.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €863.38. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a one year high of €595.02 ($676.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.