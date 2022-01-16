OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 68.4% in December

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,823. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. OFS Credit has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

