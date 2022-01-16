OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 68.4% in December

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OCCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,823. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. OFS Credit has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $17.63.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.