Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Up to $317.83

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $317.83, but opened at $324.43. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $322.54, with a volume of 5,777 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

