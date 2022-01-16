Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 2,848 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $58.07 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

