Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 5,684 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,696,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 846,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 915,885 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

