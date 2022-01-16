Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

