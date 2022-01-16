Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 579,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 147,902 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 39.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 596,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 169,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 932,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOMD. Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NOMD stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.