Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $836,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $550.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $634.61 and a 200 day moving average of $578.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $359.33 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

