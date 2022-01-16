Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. CIT Group’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

