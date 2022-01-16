Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $216.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

