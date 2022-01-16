OLO (NYSE:OLO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of OLO opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. OLO has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $299,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 685,658 shares of company stock valued at $19,250,712.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in OLO by 853.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OLO by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after buying an additional 1,452,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in OLO by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,353,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

