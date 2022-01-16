OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down to $17.53

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $17.02. OLO shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 4,314 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $299,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $684,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,658 shares of company stock worth $19,250,712 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in OLO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at $488,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at $1,921,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in OLO by 209.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 523,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at $2,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.