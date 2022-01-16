Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.44. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $24.57 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $272.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73,678 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

