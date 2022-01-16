OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.43. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 14,474 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $916.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.30.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 322,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,029 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 837,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

