ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

