Opal Achieves Market Cap of $110,716.81 (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Opal has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Opal coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Opal has a total market cap of $110,716.81 and $199.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003162 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00016940 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010266 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal Coin Profile

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com

Buying and Selling Opal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

