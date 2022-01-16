Opal (OPAL) Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Opal has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Opal coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Opal has a total market capitalization of $110,891.20 and $194.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003331 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010357 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal Coin Profile

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

