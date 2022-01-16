Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Position Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $47.44 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

