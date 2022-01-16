Oppenheimer Weighs in on Veeco Instruments Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Veeco Instruments in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $244,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

