Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Opsens in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Opsens alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE:OPS opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$253.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.83.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.