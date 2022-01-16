OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.02

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 904876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

