Orient Walt Hits 1-Day Volume of $41,040.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $586,410.32 and $41,040.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.54 or 0.07735513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.91 or 1.00108276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

