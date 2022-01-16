Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $446,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

