Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $545,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $152.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.13 and a 52 week high of $154.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

