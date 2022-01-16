Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

