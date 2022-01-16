ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

NYSE IX opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53. ORIX has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

