Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has 720.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNNGY. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a 1,015.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $867.50.

DNNGY opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

