Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Update

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of ORTIF stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Friday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

