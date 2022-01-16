OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

