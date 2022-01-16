Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Critical Review

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 5.76 $1.71 million $1.60 2.61 Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 222.29% 6.80% 3.99% Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oxford Square Capital and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher. It employs fundamental analysis, with bottom-up stock picking approach, to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's Pennsylvania Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known a Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on December 20, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

