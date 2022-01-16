Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.41

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 4377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ozon in the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

