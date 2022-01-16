Pacoca (PACOCA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $396,809.00

Pacoca (CURRENCY:PACOCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Pacoca coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pacoca has a total market cap of $15.01 million and $396,809.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pacoca has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.88 or 0.07746774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.12 or 0.99596073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Pacoca’s total supply is 110,576,625 coins and its circulating supply is 104,610,957 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io

