Page Arthur B Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Page Arthur B raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after buying an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,734,000 after buying an additional 173,748 shares in the last quarter. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $69,694,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.69.

Shares of ILMN opened at $405.14 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,576 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.